Three things to watch in Wellington for 2017

The Quaye in Wellington on U.S. 441 is expected to have a grand opening celebration in January, and other construction projects like the 390 homes in Royal Palm Beach and the 2,000-home Arden development west of Wellington are in the works. 2. Mark Bellissimo's properties: The developer had initially planned to build a stadium at the polo club and more buildings at the Wanderers Cub, but everything has been put on hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.