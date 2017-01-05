Three things to watch in Wellington for 2017
The Quaye in Wellington on U.S. 441 is expected to have a grand opening celebration in January, and other construction projects like the 390 homes in Royal Palm Beach and the 2,000-home Arden development west of Wellington are in the works. 2. Mark Bellissimo's properties: The developer had initially planned to build a stadium at the polo club and more buildings at the Wanderers Cub, but everything has been put on hold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|11 hr
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|Answer101
|125
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Wed
|Captain Yesterday
|50
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Wed
|fred
|11
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|Jan 3
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
|Trump computers
|Jan 3
|positronium
|28
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC