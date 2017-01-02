The Oldies Are In Style In West Palm ...

The Oldies Are In Style In West Palm Beach

2017-01-02

The Palm Beaches, FL, have a new radio station: True Oldies 93.5. The JVC Broadcasting station hit the air Monday, January 2, and is serving up a healthy diet of hits from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. And the launch has those hits churning out in one, big, commercial-free block.

