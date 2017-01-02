The Oldies Are In Style In West Palm Beach
The Palm Beaches, FL, have a new radio station: True Oldies 93.5. The JVC Broadcasting station hit the air Monday, January 2, and is serving up a healthy diet of hits from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. And the launch has those hits churning out in one, big, commercial-free block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump computers
|1 hr
|positronium
|29
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|44
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|18 hr
|zorro
|124
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC