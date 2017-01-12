Teen accused of posing as doctor indicted in Virginia A West Palm...

Teen accused of posing as doctor indi...

Teen accused of posing as doctor indicted in Virginia

20 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

A West Palm Beach teen accused of posing as a doctor has formally been indicted on charges related to his September arrest in Virginia. A grand jury indicted Malachi Love-Robinson, 19, on Jan. 3 on charges of making false statements to obtain credit, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft and forgery.

