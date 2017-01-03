Talking Trump in Tehran: They're certainly not panicking

Amid uncertainty worldwide about the presidency of Donald J. Trump, recent conversations with people in Tehran suggest that the public in Iran, of all places - a country that may well prove a central focus of Trump's presidency - aren't unduly worried about the incoming US leader, and plenty of them are actually quite pleased about the imminence of president Trump. Despite having so much at stake under the incoming administration, there is a world-weary calm - and even some optimism - on the streets of Tehran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.