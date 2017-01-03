Talking Trump in Tehran: They're certainly not panicking
Amid uncertainty worldwide about the presidency of Donald J. Trump, recent conversations with people in Tehran suggest that the public in Iran, of all places - a country that may well prove a central focus of Trump's presidency - aren't unduly worried about the incoming US leader, and plenty of them are actually quite pleased about the imminence of president Trump. Despite having so much at stake under the incoming administration, there is a world-weary calm - and even some optimism - on the streets of Tehran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|5
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Sun
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|Jan 3
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC