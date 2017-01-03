Student arrested for selling pot on F...

Student arrested for selling pot on FAU campus

Read more: WPTV Local News

Florida Atlantic University Police say Cole Thomas Gamble, a student at Palm Beach State College on the FAU Boca Raton campus, was pulled over for a traffic stop on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at NW 8th Avenue and FAU Boulevard. The officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

