Stephens pleads guilty, gets house arrest
The British prime minister's office says that a state visit by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead despite increasing calls for it to be canceled over his temporary travel ban affecting seven... President Donald Trump's order barring U.S. entry to people from seven majority Muslim nations is "divisive, discriminatory and wrong," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says, but it is not a reason to cancel Trump's state visit to the U.K. A shooting at a Quebec City mosque left six people dead and eight others wounded in an attack that Canada's prime minister is calling an act of terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Polar Bear
|32
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Sun
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
|ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11)
|Jan 26
|CuriousGirl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC