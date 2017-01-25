Stem cell and Platelet Rich Plasma treatment lead the way in equine regenerative medicine
Stem cells help to orchestrate an improved repair process in the site of injection and have anti-inflammatory properties. A© Palm Beach Equine Clinic Stem cells and Platelet Rich Plasma as treatment methods for equine injuries seem a far cry from treatments of old - but the use of such therapies is increasing as the veterinary world embraces new methods to help sport horses return to their jobs.
