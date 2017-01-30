Sources: Trump plans to attend charity fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump is expected to attend his private club's flagship charity gala on Saturday, sources familiar with his plans said, making his first southern getaway from the White House since taking office. Trump plans to attend the International Red Cross Ball at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, an annual bash that welcomes society figures and foreign ambassadors for a night of dancing and fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Polar Bear
|32
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Sun
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
|ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11)
|Jan 26
|CuriousGirl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC