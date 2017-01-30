Sources: Trump plans to attend charity fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump is expected to attend his private club's flagship charity gala on Saturday, sources familiar with his plans said, making his first southern getaway from the White House since taking office. Trump plans to attend the International Red Cross Ball at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, an annual bash that welcomes society figures and foreign ambassadors for a night of dancing and fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.