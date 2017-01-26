Sober home operator Ken Chatman indic...

Sober home operator Ken Chatman indicted on new charges

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Sober house owner Kenneth "Kenny" Chatman on Thursday pleaded not guilty to a sweeping 17-count indictment that accuses him of money laundering, health-care fraud and sex trafficking, a charge that could send him to prison to life. Federal officials raid a sober home at 1501 N. Federal Hwy., Lake Worth, on Dec. 21 shortly after Kenny Chatman's arrest.

