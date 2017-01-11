Six Months After Charles Kinsey Shooting, North Miami Police Will Get Training Review
When Charles Kinsey, an unarmed behavioral technician assisting an autistic client, was shot by North Miami police this summer, critics immediately assailed the department's training procedures. Those cries only intensified when news broke that North Miami had recently lost its state accreditation in part due to problems with training its cops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|8 hr
|Areola6750
|151
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|15 hr
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 8
|Listen
|5
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC