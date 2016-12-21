Rosie O'Donnell Calls Donald Trump a ...

Rosie O'Donnell Calls Donald Trump a 'Criminal,' 'Mentally Unstable' in Twitter Rant

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

The 54-year-old actress, who has a long-running feud with Trump, took to Twitter on Sunday to slam the President-elect, calling him "mentally unstable" and a "criminal." "DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE," she tweeted alongside a CNN interview with Trump biographer Harry Hurt III, who claimed the businessman kicked him off the golf course at Trump International Golf Club in west Palm Beach, Florida, last week because wasn't happy with Hurt's book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 27 min Afrikan American 46
News Trump computers 4 hr positronium 28
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) 21 hr zorro 124
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Dec 27 TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,520 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC