Rosie O'Donnell Calls Donald Trump a 'Criminal,' 'Mentally Unstable' in Twitter Rant

The 54-year-old actress, who has a long-running feud with Trump, took to Twitter on Sunday to slam the President-elect, calling him "mentally unstable" and a "criminal." "DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE," she tweeted alongside a CNN interview with Trump biographer Harry Hurt III, who claimed the businessman kicked him off the golf course at Trump International Golf Club in west Palm Beach, Florida, last week because wasn't happy with Hurt's book.

