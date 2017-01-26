Report: Allman Brother Drummer Butch ...

Report: Allman Brother Drummer Butch Trucks Committed Suicide

Shocking details have emerged about the death of founding Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks , who according to police records obtained by The Miami Herald , committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol. The documents report that Trucks' wife, Melinda , was near the 69-year-old musician when the tragic incident occurred Tuesday at the couple's condo in West Palm Beach, Florida.

