Report: Allman Brother Drummer Butch Trucks Committed Suicide
Shocking details have emerged about the death of founding Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks , who according to police records obtained by The Miami Herald , committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol. The documents report that Trucks' wife, Melinda , was near the 69-year-old musician when the tragic incident occurred Tuesday at the couple's condo in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North County Court Elderly Care
|3 hr
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|22 hr
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Thu
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Thu
|iguana man
|27
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Focua
|31
|ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|CuriousGirl
|3
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC