Reciprocity, Voted Down, Still a Factor in Race for Florida Bar President

It's been more than a year since the controversial idea of allowing out-of-state lawyers to practice in Florida was voted down by the Florida Bar board of governors - but the issue is still divisive in the race for bar president. Both candidates for the 2018-19 presidency say they opposed reciprocity, a system in which lawyers from other states could practice in Florida without passing the state bar exam in exchange for the same privilege for Florida lawyers.

