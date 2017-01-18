Reciprocity, Voted Down, Still a Factor in Race for Florida Bar President
It's been more than a year since the controversial idea of allowing out-of-state lawyers to practice in Florida was voted down by the Florida Bar board of governors - but the issue is still divisive in the race for bar president. Both candidates for the 2018-19 presidency say they opposed reciprocity, a system in which lawyers from other states could practice in Florida without passing the state bar exam in exchange for the same privilege for Florida lawyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Tue
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 15
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC