Rally planned today at PBIA to protest Trump's immigration ban

21 hrs ago

A protest is planned for this afternoon at Palm Beach International Airport against President Donald Trump's executive order preventing people from several Middle Eastern and North African countries from entering the U.S. U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel is expected to attend the rally which will take place between 4 and 7 p.m. at the entrance to PBIA at Belvedere Road and Congress Avenue. U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey will also attend.

