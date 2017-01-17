Putin-Trump meeting may take months t...

Putin-Trump meeting may take months to arrange, Kremlin says

The Times of Israel

This combination of pictures created on December 30, 2016 shows a file photo taken on December 28, 2016 of US President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida and a file photo taken on December 23, 2016 of Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to meet with US President Donald Trump, though an actual meeting may take months to set up, a Kremlin official told the TASS news agency Saturday, according to Reuters.

