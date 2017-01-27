Putin and Trump may speak by phone on...

Putin and Trump may speak by phone on Saturday: Kremlin

44 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may speak by telephone on Saturday for the first time since the US leader's inauguration, the Kremlin said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded "yes" when asked by the RIA Novosti news agency on Friday whether such a talk between the two leaders was possible, as reported by CNN.

