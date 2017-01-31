Protest planned for Red Cross Ball

An AP Fact Check finds that President Donald Trump made multiple misstatements about his executive order temporarily banning refugees and some other foreigners from traveling to the United States A central Florida deputy sheriff resigned and is under investigation after body cam video surfaced that shows him taking money out of a suspect's wallet. If you are planning a Super Bowl party for this weekend and looking for a good recipe - chances are you enlisted the help of Google.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.