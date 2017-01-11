Priest sues diocese; alleges persecution for reporting abuse
A Roman Catholic priest filed suit Wednesday against his former diocese, saying that the bishop pushed him aside and lied about him because he called law enforcement after another priest showed child pornography to a teenage boy and cooperated with the investigation. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|2 hr
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|8 hr
|TerriB1
|150
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 8
|Listen
|5
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC