Port of Palm Beach pulls out of deal with Cuba
After six years in the making, a historic deal between the Port of Palm Beach and Cuba came to an abrupt end after Gov. Rick Scott threatened to cut state funding to any port doing business with Cuba. On Friday a Cuban delegation met with Port of Palm Beach officials but the highlight of the meeting, the singing of the MOU, never happened.
