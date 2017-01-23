Police: woman goes on balloon-stealing, banana-smearing spree at Trump's Mar-A-Lago
Police in Palm Beach, Florida, arrested a woman whom they say trespassed on the property of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club and committed a number of minor crimes - among them, stealing balloons and smearing bananas on parked cars. ABC in West Palm Beach, Florida, reported the arrest of Kelly Weidman.
