Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting...

Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florida airport

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

A gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody, officials said. The attack spread panic and sent passengers streaming from the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 15 hr Captain Yesterday 52
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 17 hr Itstartswithaz 2
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Thu Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Wed Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Jan 4 fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Jan 3 Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Jan 3 positronium 28
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 07 at 7:18AM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,226

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC