Photo gallery: First lady Melania Trump's personal style

President-elect Donald Trump waves from the podium as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. President-elect Donald Trump waves from the podium as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.