Photo Flash: Cultural Council of Palm Beach County Holds Special...

Rena Blades , President & Chief Executive Officer of the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, today announced that more than 230 supporters attended this year's first Spotlight Luncheon: Evolution of an Artist, featuring Bernie Taupin This year is the 50th anniversary of Taupin's song-writing partnership with Sir Elton John , which was the start of many recognized artistic accomplishments. In fact, as a life-long creative, Bernie Taupin is also an author, writer, poet, painter, sculptor, performer and composer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.