Photo exhibit of the Lake Worth Street Painting Festival coming soon
Each year Lake and Lucerne avenues are turned into an asphalt canvas for the Lake Worth Street Painting Festival. , will be on display at the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|48
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|1 hr
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
|Trump computers
|5 hr
|positronium
|28
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|23 hr
|zorro
|124
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC