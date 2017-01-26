Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein accused in ...

Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein accused in new sex traffick case

EXCLUSIVE: Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is accused of luring an underage girl into his elaborate sex trafficking enterprise under the guise of using his wealth and connections to get her into a prestige NYC college A woman who calls herself Jane Doe 43 has slapped Jeffrey Epstein with a federal lawsuit demanding damages for forcing her to perform sex acts on him In court papers obtained by DailyMail.com 'Jane Doe 43' accuses Epstein of giving her no choice but to participate in the sexual acts Epstein pleaded guilty to a single charge of soliciting an under-age prostitute and was sentenced to 18 months in prison Disgraced Wall Street mogul Jeffrey Epstein is being accused by a woman of luring her into his elaborate sex trafficking enterprise under the rouse he would use his wealth and connections to get her into college.

