PBC teacher who took leave says he's being blocked from union president run

11 hrs ago

Justin Katz, a Park Vista High teacher elected last year to the city commission, announced plans in November to run for union president, saying that he would bring "fresh blood and some more youthful leadership." But on Saturday the 32-year-old social studies teacher took to Facebook to announce that the union, the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, had told him he was ineligible to run.

