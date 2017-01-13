PBC schools agree to pay $350K after demoting pregnant administrator
The U.S. Justice Department alleged that Darren Edgecomb, now principal of Palm Beach Central High School, punished an assistant principal who went on maternity leave in 2011 by demoting her and cutting her pay. alm Beach County's public school system will pay $350,000 to settle a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit alleging that a principal illegally demoted an assistant principal after she became pregnant with twins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|15 hr
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Fri
|Listen
|7
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Wed
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC