PBC charter school threatens to expel student over dad's Facebook post...
Skylar Goodwin, whose son is an eighth-grader at the Wellington school, said he had argued with administrators on Wednesday after they refused to call police to report the theft of his son's cell phone on the school's campus. After the argument, Goodwin took to the school's Facebook page , where he wrote that it was the "worst school I've ever had my son in."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|7 hr
|CAS
|4
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Mon
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC