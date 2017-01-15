Palm Beach vegan caf © Island Be...

Palm Beach vegan caf Island Bee hosting buzz-worthy multi-course dinner affair

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Palm Beach Daily News

In its roughly one year in business in Palm Beach, the Island Bee has come a long way: from juice bar with prepared-and-chilled vegan to-go items and some artisan wares, to a vegan cafe with made-to-order menu items, an expanded market and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) 7 hr charlie 23
News Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta... 11 hr Solarman 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 19 hr The One 8
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Fri Voodoo econonics 2
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Jan 11 TerriB1 150
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 15 at 3:08PM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,362 • Total comments across all topics: 277,943,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC