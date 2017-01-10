Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Fair by Art Miami 1/12 to 1/15

The Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art fair, presented by Art Miami and sponsored by the City of West Palm Beach , will make its debut in West Palm Beach City's Tent Site from January 12th through January 15th, 2017. The fair will open on Thursday evening with an exclusive VIP Preview benefiting The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, sponsored by Christie's International Real Estate who is the official luxury real estate sponsor of Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.