Palm Beach May Sink Cold War Sub to Create Artificial Reef
Palm Beach County may soon get a new addition to its growing artificial reef: the iconic USS Clamagore submarine from the Cold War. A Miami-based group wants to sink the retired 1,975-ton vessel in the county's artificial reef located off Jupiter Beach.
