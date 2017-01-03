Palm Beach May Sink Cold War Sub to C...

Palm Beach May Sink Cold War Sub to Create Artificial Reef

19 min ago

Palm Beach County may soon get a new addition to its growing artificial reef: the iconic USS Clamagore submarine from the Cold War. A Miami-based group wants to sink the retired 1,975-ton vessel in the county's artificial reef located off Jupiter Beach.

