Palm Beach Honor Guard to inauguration
The Town of Palm Beach will be sending seven honor guard members and two officers to march in the presidential inauguration parade on Friday, Jan. 20. "We have three flag officers carrying the flags, two riflemen, one on each end, and we have two officers carrying the banner," said Capt. Mick Keehan with the Palm Beach Police Department.
