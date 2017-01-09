Palm Beach County is optimistic it wi...

Palm Beach County is optimistic it will get some of $7 million in...

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County is optimistic it will get some of $7 million in available federal reimbursement for what it spent on extra security for recent visits by President-elect Donald Trump to his Mar-a-lago compound in Palm Beach. "The good news is it should be a fairly expedited process from application to award," Assistant County Administrator Todd Bonlarron told county officials Thursday in an email.

