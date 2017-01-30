Palm Beach Co. farmers form group to ...

Palm Beach Co. farmers form group to fight land grab that could ruin them...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

With a proposal to purchase land south of Okeechobee threatening to put them out of business, a coalition of Palm Beach County vegetable farmers and land owners has formed an organization to fight back. Palm Beach County sweet corn and vegetable growers say the plan to purchase land south of Lake Okeechobee would put them out of business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) 8 hr Polar Bear 32
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Sun Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Jan 27 Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Jan 26 iguana man 27
ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11) Jan 26 CuriousGirl 3
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC