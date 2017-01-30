Palm Beach Co. farmers form group to fight land grab that could ruin them...
With a proposal to purchase land south of Okeechobee threatening to put them out of business, a coalition of Palm Beach County vegetable farmers and land owners has formed an organization to fight back. Palm Beach County sweet corn and vegetable growers say the plan to purchase land south of Lake Okeechobee would put them out of business.
