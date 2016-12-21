Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas i...

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas is willing to work with Trump...

He also thanked the US for its UN abstention vote, allowing the Security Council to adopt a resolution declaring Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he is willing to work with President-elect Donald Trump to reach a two-state solution to the conflict with Israel. Abbas spoke Saturday at an event marking the anniversary of his Fatah party, in which he declared 2017 would be the year 'of the independent Palestinian state'.

