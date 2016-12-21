Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas is willing to work with Trump...
He also thanked the US for its UN abstention vote, allowing the Security Council to adopt a resolution declaring Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he is willing to work with President-elect Donald Trump to reach a two-state solution to the conflict with Israel. Abbas spoke Saturday at an event marking the anniversary of his Fatah party, in which he declared 2017 would be the year 'of the independent Palestinian state'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|10 min
|PayupSucka
|32
|Trump computers
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|3
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|21 hr
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC