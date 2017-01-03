New Law Bans Sale Of Specific Cough Medicine To Minors

Children under the age of 18 in Florida are now banned from purchasing over-the-counter cough syrup that contains the active ingredient dextromethorphan, according to a new law that went into effect January 1. Senate bill 938 also requires customers who look 25 years old or younger to show identification to purchase cough suppressants containing DXM, such as NyQuil and Robitussin. The new law was put in place to prevent DXM misuse, or using the active ingredient in cough syrup to get high, what's colloquially known as "robo-tripping."

