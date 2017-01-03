New Law Bans Sale Of Specific Cough Medicine To Minors
Children under the age of 18 in Florida are now banned from purchasing over-the-counter cough syrup that contains the active ingredient dextromethorphan, according to a new law that went into effect January 1. Senate bill 938 also requires customers who look 25 years old or younger to show identification to purchase cough suppressants containing DXM, such as NyQuil and Robitussin. The new law was put in place to prevent DXM misuse, or using the active ingredient in cough syrup to get high, what's colloquially known as "robo-tripping."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|31 min
|Victim
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|7 hr
|Fresh4226
|51
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|10 hr
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|22 hr
|fred
|11
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|Tue
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
|Trump computers
|Tue
|positronium
|28
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC