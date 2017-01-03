New Law Bans Sale Of Specific Cough M...

New Law Bans Sale Of Specific Cough Medicine To Minors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MSN Healthy Living

Children under the age of 18 in Florida are now banned from purchasing over-the-counter cough syrup that contains the active ingredient dextromethorphan, according to a new law that went into effect January 1. Senate bill 938 also requires customers who look 25 years old or younger to show identification to purchase cough suppressants containing DXM, such as NyQuil and Robitussin. The new law was put in place to prevent DXM misuse, or using the active ingredient in cough syrup to get high, what's colloquially known as "robo-tripping."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif 31 min Victim 1
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 7 hr Fresh4226 51
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) 10 hr Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) 22 hr fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Tue Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Tue positronium 28
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,031

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC