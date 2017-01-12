NATO, Russia, Merkel, Brexit: Trump unleashes broadsides on Europe
NATO is "obsolete," Germany's Angela Merkel made a "catastrophic mistake" on refugees, Brexit will be "great" and the US could cut a deal with Russia: Donald Trump unleashed a volley of broadsides Sunday in interviews with European media. Five days before his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, the billionaire populist let loose a torrent of controversial comments about European allies in interviews with British newspaper The Times and Germany's Bild.
