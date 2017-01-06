Multiple fatalities, gunman in custod...

Multiple fatalities, gunman in custody after Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Five people are dead and a shooting suspect is in custody Friday after a lone gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida without saying a word, witnesses and authorities say. The suspect was identified as Esteban Santiago, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 1 hr Mistress4805 52
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 2 hr Itstartswithaz 2
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Thu Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Wed Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Jan 4 fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Jan 3 Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Jan 3 positronium 28
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,544

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC