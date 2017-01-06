Multiple fatalities, gunman in custody after Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Five people are dead and a shooting suspect is in custody Friday after a lone gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida without saying a word, witnesses and authorities say. The suspect was identified as Esteban Santiago, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|1 hr
|Mistress4805
|52
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|2 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Thu
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|Jan 3
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
|Trump computers
|Jan 3
|positronium
|28
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC