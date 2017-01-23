Marco Rubio supports Donald Trump's T...

Marco Rubio supports Donald Trump's Tillerson nomination with - reservations'

10 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Sen. Marco Rubio announced this morning on his Senatorial Facebook page that he will support President Donald Trump 's nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state despite "reservations" about Tillerson's stance on Russia and on human rights violations. Rubio, a harsh critic of Trump during the Republican presidential race who ultimately endorsed the part-time Palm Beacher, posed tough questions to Tillerson in his Foreign Relations Committee appearance this month.

