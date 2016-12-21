LuAnn De Lesseps & Tom D'Agostino: Ma...

LuAnn De Lesseps & Tom D'Agostino: Married

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Hollywood Gossip

LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino actually managed to make it down the aisle in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online , you're probably sitting there wondering what the hell LuAnn was thinking by going ahead with the wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump computers 3 hr Go Blue Forever 24
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) 5 hr zorro 124
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 5 hr Afrikan American 41
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Dec 27 TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,545,808

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC