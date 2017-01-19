Lois Frankel: Women's March a sign to...

Lois Frankel: Women's March a sign to Trump that - women are watching'

When U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel attends the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, she'll stand alongside dozens of women from her district , which includes much of central and southern Palm Beach County. The Democratic representative and former West Palm Beach mayor is slated to go to the rally after attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, then co-hosting a breakfast Saturday morning to welcome Women's March attendees from Florida.

