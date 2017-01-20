Lois Frankel dons pink scarf in prote...

Lois Frankel dons pink scarf in protest at Donald Trump's inauguration

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel donned a pink scarf Friday as a symbol of peaceful protest on the steps of the Capitol as more protesters marched outside the gates of President Donald Trump 's inauguration . Frankel, whose district includes much of southern and central Palm Beach County, was joined by several other Democratic House members in wearing the scarves - which were embroidered with "Planned Parenthood" - and other pink accessories.

