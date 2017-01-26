Lawyer is reprimanded for pretending ...

Lawyer is reprimanded for pretending to gag during prosecutor questioning of witness

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: ABA Journal

An assistant public defender in Florida has received a reprimand for pretending to gag while a prosecutor questioned a jailhouse informant against her murder client during a court hearing. Usually ethics complaints are handled through a Florida Bar disciplinary process, but the complaint against Palm Beach County Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Ramsey was handled through a rare civil procedure before a judge, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 1 hr The One 12
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 4 hr iguana man 27
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) 4 hr Focua 31
ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11) 4 hr CuriousGirl 3
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Tue Brian_G 13
subs weed roofiess perks Xanies bar,Blues,o... Jan 22 sisi 1
News Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta... Jan 17 Solarman 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC