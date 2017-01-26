Lawyer is reprimanded for pretending to gag during prosecutor questioning of witness
An assistant public defender in Florida has received a reprimand for pretending to gag while a prosecutor questioned a jailhouse informant against her murder client during a court hearing. Usually ethics complaints are handled through a Florida Bar disciplinary process, but the complaint against Palm Beach County Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Ramsey was handled through a rare civil procedure before a judge, the Sun Sentinel reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
