Just in: WPBF-TV Channel 25 is back on DirecTV, new contract reached with...
DirecTV and Hearst Television, parent company of WPBF-TV Channel 25 in West Palm Beach, have signed a new five-year contract, and the station is once again available to DirecTV subscribers. AT&T spokeswoman Kelly Starling confirmed Monday that the two companies reached an agreement, and that Hearst stations are back on DirecTV in all markets.
