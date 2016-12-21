How Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky and Mo...

How Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky and More Cute Couples Rang in the New Year

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

Lots of celebrities were coupled up for the countdown to 2017 on Saturday night, ringing in the New Year with their boo and a sweet smooch! In fact, E! News has learned Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky spent the evening together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, continuing to make headlines with their romance, though we've already reported they're not "exclusively" dating. The supermodel looked gorgeous in a silk and lace ensemble, which she paired with a leopard, floor-length robe and strappy heels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump computers 34 min Go Blue Forever 24
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) 2 hr zorro 124
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 2 hr Afrikan American 41
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Sat Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Dec 27 TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 02 at 2:35AM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,278

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC