How Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky and More Cute Couples Rang in the New Year
Lots of celebrities were coupled up for the countdown to 2017 on Saturday night, ringing in the New Year with their boo and a sweet smooch! In fact, E! News has learned Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky spent the evening together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, continuing to make headlines with their romance, though we've already reported they're not "exclusively" dating. The supermodel looked gorgeous in a silk and lace ensemble, which she paired with a leopard, floor-length robe and strappy heels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump computers
|34 min
|Go Blue Forever
|24
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|zorro
|124
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|2 hr
|Afrikan American
|41
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Sat
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC