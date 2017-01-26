Gov. Scott threatens funding for ports

Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Governor Rick Scott sounding off on social media threatening to cut funding from any port that tries to do business with Cuba. His office claims it's in response to a special Cuban delegation visiting the Port of Palm Beach this Friday.

