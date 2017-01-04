Geico cleared of wrongdoing, won't ha...

Geico cleared of wrongdoing, won't have to pay millions to PBC widow

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Geico Insurance won't have to pay a Loxahatchee widow the $8.5 million a Palm Beach County jury said she deserved for losing her husband in a 2006 traffic accident, an appeals court ruled Wednesday. In a eight-page decision, the 4th District Court of Appeal ruled that the insurance giant did not act in bad faith in handling the claim involving the death of 51-year-old John Potts.

