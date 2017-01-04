Frontier Airlines adds flights at PBIA
A Frontier jet taxis toward its gate at the Palm Beach International Airport Friday, November 21, 2014 after arriving for the first time from Trenton, NJ just before noon. "The Spring Break season lasts for a number of weeks, and customers are always looking for great deals to warm weather getaways," said Daniel Shurz, Frontier's senior vice president - commercial.
