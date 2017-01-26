Friday is the deadline to apply for a...

Friday is the deadline to apply for a choice program in PBC schools

Read more: Palm Beach Post

If your child is hoping to attend for a choice program in a Palm Beach County public school next year, you need to get your application in soon. The deadline is Friday for applying for any of the county's more than 300 choice, or "magnet," programs, including dual language, graphic design, pre-med, construction and computer science programs.

