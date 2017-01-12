Former West Palm mayor candidate files last-minute bid for Boca mayoral race
Alfred "Al" Zucaro, a former West Palm Beach mayoral candidate turned Boca Raton civic activist, filed last-minute for the Boca mayoral race against Susan Haynie. According to an email from Zucaro, who runs the blog BocaWatch , he filed to run at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the final day in the qualifying period for the March 14 municipal election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|37 min
|The One
|6
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|17 hr
|Areola6750
|151
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Wed
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC